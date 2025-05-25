Pakistan baseball family mourns Asif Azeem

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) President Shaukat Javed, Secretary Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, Senior Vice President Dr Muhammad Hamood Lakhvi and the entire baseball family of Pakistan is deeply grieved on the demise of Softball Federation of Pakistan President Asif Azeem.

In a statement issued here they said, may Allah Kareem in His Infinite mercy shower His countless blessings and grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength & courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

The President PFB and all the Baseball Family of Pakistan express their grief and sorrow to the bereaved family and pray to Allah Almighty for the boon of the departed soul.