Pakistan Baseball Federation to open academies for youth development

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Baseball Federation (PBF) would be establishing academies across the country for youth development.

According to Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, PBF President baseball was becoming one of the most popular sports in Pakistan and was being played at school, college and university level in Pakistan.

Pakistan's youth teams of various age categories were regularly participating in international competitions, including U-12, U-15 and U-18 teams, he said.

He said Pakistani players won individual awards in the presence of top Asian players in the Under-15 Asian Baseball Championship played in China last year.

Pakistan's catcher Syed Muhammad Shah won the Best Hitter award while Zeeshan Amin won the award for Best Outfielder and Best Home Run, he said.

He said the federation had been working for the development of youth baseball in the country for the last ten years but the work had come to a standstill due to lack of baseball activities across the country because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, Pakistan's U-12 and U-18 teams have to participate in the Asian Baseball Championships and if these events were further delayed or postponed due to the Coronavirus, then the youth baseball will suffer a lot, he said.

He said to avoid this loss, the federation would set up youth baseball academies in various cities to train players under the supervision of qualified coaches to prepare them for future.

New academies would be set up in Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh as per the instructions of Federation's Chairman Shaukat Javed. In this regard, baseball academies will be opened in Okara, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Jhang, Phool Nagar (Kasur), Quetta and Hyderabad within three months after Eid and then more academies will be opened in other cities, he said.

Fakhar Shah said housing societies should also provide sports facilities to their residents and if any society or anyone wants to start a baseball academy or allocate a place for baseball, the federation would provide coaches and baseball equipment for the academy.