Pakistan Baseball League to commence from September 6

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :The inaugural edition of the Pakistan Baseball League (PBL) will roll into action from September 6 in Islamabad.

Two men's teams and as many women's teams will feature in the event, being held under the auspices of the Pakistan Federation of Baseball (PBF), Finance Secretary PBF and Tournament Director Tahir Mehmood told media here.

He said that the men's matches would be between Quetta Kings and Peshawar Eagles. Quetta Kings will be led by Inayat Niazi, while Peshawar Eagles will be led by Fazal Khan.

The women's matches will be between Islamabad stars and Lahore Royals.

Shazia Javed will lead Islamabad Stars while Sudra Dogar will be the captain of Lahore Royals.

According to Tahir, all top-notch national and international (men and women) of Pakistan will showcase their skills in the event.

He said said Pakistan sports board was giving full support to the federation for holding the event in a befitting manner.

"We are grateful to the Director General of PSB Shoaib Khoso for facilitating us to hold the event," he said.

The training camps for men and women players involved in the league are already underway at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad, he said.