Open Menu

Pakistan Baseball League To Commence From September 6

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 29, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Pakistan Baseball League to commence from September 6

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :The inaugural edition of the Pakistan Baseball League (PBL) will roll into action from September 6 in Islamabad.

Two men's teams and as many women's teams will feature in the event, being held under the auspices of the Pakistan Federation of Baseball (PBF), Finance Secretary PBF and Tournament Director Tahir Mehmood told media here.

He said that the men's matches would be between Quetta Kings and Peshawar Eagles. Quetta Kings will be led by Inayat Niazi, while Peshawar Eagles will be led by Fazal Khan.

The women's matches will be between Islamabad stars and Lahore Royals.

Shazia Javed will lead Islamabad Stars while Sudra Dogar will be the captain of Lahore Royals.

According to Tahir, all top-notch national and international (men and women) of Pakistan will showcase their skills in the event.

He said said Pakistan sports board was giving full support to the federation for holding the event in a befitting manner.

"We are grateful to the Director General of PSB Shoaib Khoso for facilitating us to hold the event," he said.

The training camps for men and women players involved in the league are already underway at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Quetta Sports Lead September Women Media Event All From

Recent Stories

ARY ZAP gets streaming rights for Pakistan-South A ..

ARY ZAP gets streaming rights for Pakistan-South Africa women's series

6 minutes ago
 Caretaker govt to support ECP in holding elections ..

Caretaker govt to support ECP in holding elections: Sarfaraz Bugti

13 minutes ago
 Imran Khan re-arrested in cipher case after senten ..

Imran Khan re-arrested in cipher case after sentence suspension in Thoshakhana c ..

19 minutes ago
 IHC suspends Imran Khan’s sentence in Thoshakhan ..

IHC suspends Imran Khan’s sentence in Thoshakhana case

34 minutes ago
 MoHAP to develop comprehensive women&#039;s health ..

MoHAP to develop comprehensive women&#039;s health policy

56 minutes ago
 Pak-Iran diplomatic relations are the need of the ..

Pak-Iran diplomatic relations are the need of the hour, bilateral cooperation in ..

1 hour ago
UAE government participates in Digital Economy Min ..

UAE government participates in Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting within G20

1 hour ago
 UAE-funded field hospital in Chad receives 6,110 s ..

UAE-funded field hospital in Chad receives 6,110 since opening

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler calls municipal councils in emirate ..

Sharjah Ruler calls municipal councils in emirate to convene

2 hours ago
 ECC decides to continue ban on export of sugar

ECC decides to continue ban on export of sugar

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From Sports