Pakistan baseball team arrives in Chinese Taipei

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) : Pakistan baseball team arrived in Chinese Taipei on Monday to participate in the 29th Asian Baseball Championship being played in City of Taichung

Soon after its arrival the Pakistan team had a training session to get into rhythm for the premier Asian baseball activity being participated by teams from Japan, Chinese Taipei, South Korea, China, Philippines, Hong Kong and Sri Lanka, said the information made available to APP here by the Pakistan Federation Baseball.

According to President, PFBB, Syed Fakhr Ali Shah said the tournament is also an Olympic qualifying round, in which both teams playing the final will qualify for the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The participating have been placed into two pools. Pool A includes Japan, Chinese Taipei , Hong Kong and Sri Lanka, while Pool B includes Korea, China, Philippines and Pakistan.

The Pakistan team will play its first match against the Philippines tonight (Monday), the second match against Korea on October 15, and the third match against China on October 16. October 17 will be a rest day after group matches.

The Super Round and Consolation round will start from October 18.

The matches for medals will be played on October 20.

"The tournament is the biggest baseball event in Asia, in which the top teams from Asia, which are also included in the top 5 in the world, make the tournament very tough and competitive ",said PFBB Chief .

He expressed the hope that the Pakistan team, which is ranked 5th in Asia, will perform better in the tournament.

The Pakistan team includes Umair Imdad Bhatti (captain), Muhammad Taimur Javed, Ihtisham ul Haq, Asad Ali, Rizwan Ali, Alamgir Khan, Muhammad Hussain, Muhammad Majeed, Fazal-ur-Rehman, Muhammad Zakir, Muhammad Jawad Khan, Muhammad Ehsan, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Zubair, Usman Ali, Atif Ahmed, Saad Ahmad Mansour, Abu Bakar Virk, Muhammad Ahsan Bilal and Muhammad Afzal. The team's officials include Haseeb Muhammad, Usman Ahmed, Muhammad Yasin and Muhammad Latif Anjum.

"Pakistan Women's Baseball team will also participate in the 2nd Asian Women's Baseball Championship in China next month," he said. The National Training Camp of Pakistan Women's Baseball Team is in progress at Lahore College for Women University.