UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Baseball Team Arrives In Chinese Taipei

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 07:14 PM

Pakistan baseball team arrives in Chinese Taipei

Pakistan baseball team arrived in Chinese Taipei on Monday to participate in the 29th Asian Baseball Championship being played in City of Taichung

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan baseball team arrived in Chinese Taipei on Monday to participate in the 29th Asian Baseball Championship being played in City of Taichung.

Soon after its arrival the Pakistan team had a training session to get into rhythm for the premier Asian baseball activity being participated by teams from Japan, Chinese Taipei, South Korea, China, Philippines, Hong Kong and Sri Lanka, said the information made available to APP here by the Pakistan Federation Baseball.

According to President, PFBB, Syed Fakhr Ali Shah said the tournament is also an Olympic qualifying round, in which both teams playing the final will qualify for the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The participating have been placed into two pools. Pool A includes Japan, Chinese Taipei , Hong Kong and Sri Lanka, while Pool B includes Korea, China, Philippines and Pakistan.

The Pakistan team will play its first match against the Philippines tonight (Monday), the second match against Korea on October 15, and the third match against China on October 16. October 17 will be a rest day after group matches.

The Super Round and Consolation round will start from October 18.

The matches for medals will be played on October 20.

"The tournament is the biggest baseball event in Asia, in which the top teams from Asia, which are also included in the top 5 in the world, make the tournament very tough and competitive ",said PFBB Chief .

He expressed the hope that the Pakistan team, which is ranked 5th in Asia, will perform better in the tournament.

The Pakistan team includes Umair Imdad Bhatti (captain), Muhammad Taimur Javed, Ihtisham ul Haq, Asad Ali, Rizwan Ali, Alamgir Khan, Muhammad Hussain, Muhammad Majeed, Fazal-ur-Rehman, Muhammad Zakir, Muhammad Jawad Khan, Muhammad Ehsan, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Zubair, Usman Ali, Atif Ahmed, Saad Ahmad Mansour, Abu Bakar Virk, Muhammad Ahsan Bilal and Muhammad Afzal. The team's officials include Haseeb Muhammad, Usman Ahmed, Muhammad Yasin and Muhammad Latif Anjum.

"Pakistan Women's Baseball team will also participate in the 2nd Asian Women's Baseball Championship in China next month," he said. The National Training Camp of Pakistan Women's Baseball Team is in progress at Lahore College for Women University.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Sri Lanka China Hong Kong Tokyo Progress Taichung Taipei Japan South Korea Philippines Asad Ali Muhammad Ali Alamgir October Women 2020 Olympics Event From Top Asia LCWU

Recent Stories

Syrian Flags Hoisted Above State Institutions in S ..

1 minute ago

France Favorable to Russia's Presence in CAR - Dip ..

1 minute ago

Beijing Declines to Comment on Hunter Biden Leavin ..

1 minute ago

Russia, Saudi Arabia Sign OPEC+ Cooperation Charte ..

1 minute ago

Karachi Development Authority to launch public hou ..

15 minutes ago

Lahore district 'End polio karate championship' co ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.