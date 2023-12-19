Pakistan baseball team makes big leap in world rankings

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Pakistan baseball team continues to excel as it has surged an impressive 11 spots in the WBSC/KONAMI Men's Baseball World Rankings to capture the 38th position, according to the latest ranking update. "This achievement follows our fifth-place finish in the recently-held the XXX BFA Asian Championship, showcasing the extraordinary talent and dedication of our players," President of Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) Syed, Fakhar Ali Shah said on Tuesday.

In a statement, he thanked the baseball fans and the nation for supporting and believing in the national outfit. "Your unwavering encouragement has been instrumental in this success. This achievement underscores the potential within Pakistan's baseball community," he said.

"With continued support and investment, including the vision for a dedicated baseball stadium, we aim to propel our team even further.

I firmly believe that with the right resources, Pakistan Federation Baseball is destined for Olympic greatness in the future. Let's celebrate this milestone together and continue to build a brighter future for baseball in Pakistan," he added.

Meanwhile, Olympic champions Japan maintained its grip on the No.1 position.

Japan's points tally has increased by 225 points to 5,797 following their win in the Asian Championship.

The ranking update also includes the results of the WBSC U-15 Baseball World Cup Oceania Qualifier.

The top 26 men's baseball programmes maintained their positions in the ranking with Mexico (4,764) in second place and the United States (4,492) No. 3.