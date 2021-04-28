UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Baseball Team Qualifies For Asian Games 2022

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Baseball Team has qualified for the 19th Asian Games being held from September 18-22 in Hangzhou, China.

Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, President Pakistan Federation Baseball Federation said on Wednesday that during the meeting of the Executive Committee of the Baseball Federation of Asia in Chines Taipei.

It was decided that Pakistan Baseball team will participate in the Asian Games to be held in China next year.

Twelve teams including Japan (World No. 1), South Korea (World No. 3), Taiwan (World No. 4), China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore,Pakistan, Mongolia and Laos will feature in the event.

He said Pakistan baseball team has qualified for the Asian Games for the fourth time in a row due to its excellent performance. In the last Asian Games held in Jakarta, Indonesia in 2018, instead of Pakistan's full 24-member team, 16 players took part, but the team still performed very well and finished fifth in the Games.

Syed Fakhr Ali Shah highlighted there is no exclusive ground available for baseball in Pakistan and we have to set up camps for team training in cricket or football grounds.

"If the government provides us with a dedicated ground for baseball, the performance of the Pakistan team can be further enhanced and improved", he added.

