Pakistan Baseball team takes first step to earn 2020 Olympics spot

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Baseball team has taken first step to qualify for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after grabbing a spot in the Asian Baseball Championship, to be played in Chinese Taipei from October 15 to 20, this year.

"Our team has earned a spot in the major Asian event after finishing second in the West Asia Baseball Cup on Saturday in Colombo. This top-flight event will also serve as the qualifying round for the Olympics," Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, president of Pakistan Federation Baseball told APP on Sunday.

Hosts Sri Lanka had defeated Pakistan by 4-5 runs in a nine-inning nail-biting final thriller. The Word Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) last week had announced that the top two finishers of the tournament will make it to the Asian Championship. Organized by Baseball Federation of Asia after every two years, the Asian Championship is the first level tournament wherein national baseball teams of Asian countries compete against each other.

Since 1983 the Championship is also considered as the qualification event for the baseball at the Olympics Games if the event year is exactly one year prior to them.

"It is heartening that now we are on path to advance to Olympics as the top two teams in that event (Asian Championship) will book seats for the prestigious world sports event," Shah reckoned.

According to WBSC ranking list, Pakistan are currently at number 24 on the ranking list. "Though we finished as runner-up in the West Asia Baseball, our team's performance had been outstanding as it did not lose any other match in the event. The motivation level of our players is at an all-time high and they are eager to perform at Asian Championship," Shah added.

Baseball will be featured at the 2020 Olympics for the first time since Beijing 2008. World's six best outfits will contest at the coveted event.