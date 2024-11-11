Pakistan Baseball Team Win United Arab Classic Baseball Title
Muhammad Rameez Published November 11, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Pakistan national baseball team emerged undefeated champions at the Arab Classic Dubai 2024.
According to information made available here by Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB), the team went unbeaten on their way to the final, showcasing unparalleled prowess against all oppositions. Competing against eight other teams, Pakistan asserted their dominance from the outset, securing an impressive series of victories that culminated in a commanding win over the UAE in the final match.
Throughout the tournament, Pakistan's journey was nothing short of spectacular. Starting with a 10-0 shutout against Bangladesh, the team kept up the momentum, defeating the UAE 10-3 and overpowering India with a sweeping 12-0.
In the quarterfinals, they faced Afghanistan, scoring a remarkable 17-3 victory.
In the semifinals, they held strong against Sri Lanka, winning 3-0. In the final, Pakistan proved unstoppable, clinching the championship title with a decisive 12-1 win over the UAE.
This victory cements Pakistan’s standing as a force in international baseball and adds to the nation’s growing legacy in the sport.
The PBF officials expressed profound pride in the team’s stellar performance, calling this victory a significant milestone for the sport in Pakistan.
