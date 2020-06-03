Pakistan baseball teams to take part in two international events abroad

Baseball has taken lead in launching sports activities around the world after outbreak of corona virus and Pakistan Federation Baseball has confirmed participation of its teams in two international events abroad in September and November

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Baseball has taken lead in launching sports activities around the world after outbreak of corona virus and Pakistan Federation Baseball has confirmed participation of its teams in two international events abroad in September and November.

The bold moves of Chinese Taipie South Korea and other countries have come to the fore when they launched baseball without spectators a month ago, said a spokesman of the PFB while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

" The practice and coaching was started in compliance with the rules and regulations of the matches and now Chinese Taipei has officially announced the holding of Asian Under-18 Championship in September and the Asian Under-12 Championship in November and our teams will be taking part in these two events ", he said.

He Pakistan will not lag behind in tackling these issues and in this regard, the President , PFB Syed Fakhar Ali Shah has issued SOPs for the safety and health of baseball players and also decided to conduct nationwide tours in this regard.

"After the confirmation of Pakistan Federation Baseball for the participation in the Asian Under-18 Baseball Championship, the players across the country have become active and their self-practice have intensified under the supervision of local coaches", he asserted.

The Asian Under-18 Baseball Championship will be held from September 6 - 12 and top eight ranked teams of Asian countries including Pakistan will feature in the it and the Asian Under-12 Baseball Championship will also be played in Chinese Taipei in November this year.

PBF said they will be approaching Pakistan Sports board for setting up special training camps at Islamabad to prepare their respective teams under a comprehensive training programme. " If we fail to organize these training camps then the chances of our participation in theses two high profile international junior baseball events will be bleak as we can't not take the risk of sending our teams without adequate training and coaching at home ", said the spokesman adding " Our non participation will have a very bad impact on our world rankings and our years long efforts will be wasted to groom our national junior teams".

He assured that SOPs will be followed in true letter and spirit if PSB allows them to hold training camps and nocompromise will be made on health and safety of the players.