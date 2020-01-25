UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Baseball Umpires Association Office-bearers

Muhammad Rameez 10 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 08:25 PM

Pakistan Baseball Umpires Association office-bearers

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Muhammad Jameel Kamran has been nominated as chairman, Pakistan Baseball Umpires Association, and Zafar Hussain as its general secretary.

The general body meeting of the association was held at district sports youth hostel in which the association selected its members for the next four years.

Muhammad Manzoor Latifi was the chief election commissioner while Muhammad Sumair Zawar represented Pakistan Federation of Baseball for monitoring the election process.

The executive members included Makhdoom Muzaffar Alam, Ghulam Hussain, Zubair Wattoo and Bilal Mustafa.

