UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Basketball Federation Gets PSB Affiliation

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 20, 2022 | 08:01 PM

Pakistan Basketball Federation gets PSB affiliation

Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) has become an active affiliated unit of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) after the approval of PSB Board meeting, the PBBF announced on Tuesday.

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) has become an active affiliated unit of Pakistan sports board (PSB) after the approval of PSB Board meeting, the PBBF announced on Tuesday.

"This affiliation is in line with the PSB Rules 2022," a PBBF spokesman said in a statement.

According to the spokesman, the decision to grant affiliation was taken in the 26th PSB Board meeting, held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari, who is also the President of PSB.

Under the leadership of its President, Brigadier (R) Muhammad Iftikhar Mansoor and Secretary General, Khalid Bashir, PBBF is playing an active role for the promotion of basketball in the country.

The PBBB is also recognized by Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) International Olympics Committee (IOC), International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and FIBA Asia.

The federation in the recent past organized men and women events and is planning to hold a series of tournaments next year.

"After the approval and formally notified by PSB, the federation is the only representative organization at the national and international levels that can take all kinds of measures for the development of basketball," the spokesman said.

He asked the departments and divisions to take prior permission from the federation to organize basketball competitions in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Women Olympics International Olympic Committee All From Asia

Recent Stories

Russian Justice Ministry Asks Court to Close Down ..

Russian Justice Ministry Asks Court to Close Down Moscow Helsinki Group

3 minutes ago
 VIS assigns initial REIT fund rating to GRR

VIS assigns initial REIT fund rating to GRR

3 minutes ago
 No excuse to help Imran escape accountability: Tal ..

No excuse to help Imran escape accountability: Talal

4 minutes ago
 Putin to Hold Expanded Meeting of Russian Defense ..

Putin to Hold Expanded Meeting of Russian Defense Ministry Board on Wednesday

13 minutes ago
 Fire at key Russian gas pipeline kills three: gove ..

Fire at key Russian gas pipeline kills three: governor

13 minutes ago
 Man kills sister over money dispute

Man kills sister over money dispute

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.