Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) Pay Rich Tributes To Late Mian Iqbal Farid

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 03:54 PM

Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) pay rich tributes to late Mian Iqbal Farid

Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) has paid tribute to its Patron-in-Chief Mian Iqbal Farid, who passed away last week in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) has paid tribute to its Patron-in-Chief Mian Iqbal Farid, who passed away last week in Islamabad.

Pakistan Basketball Federation President Brig.

(R) Iftikhar Mansoor, Secretary General PBBF Khalid Bashir, President Federal Basketball Association (FBBA) Ejaz Rafi Butt and Secretary FBBA Ouj-e-Zahoor expressed grief on the great loss and said that the entire basketball fraternity of the country have lost a great man who was an institution in himself, said a press release issued here.

Mian Iqbal was a great sports lover and a promoter of basketball in Pakistan, who also served as Federal Secretary of Commerce and Chairman Federal board and Revenue (FBR).

He was a basketball player himself and he was also the Manager of the national team inlate 80s.

