UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Bat Against Zimbabwe In Second Test

Muhammad Rameez 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 02:47 PM

Pakistan bat against Zimbabwe in second Test

Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat in the second and final Test against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club on Friday

Harare (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat in the second and final Test against Zimbabwe at Harare sports Club on Friday.

Pakistan gave a debut to 36-year-old seam bowler Tabish Khan, who replaced all-rounder Faheem Ashraf in the only change from the side that won the first Test by an innings and 116 runs.

Zimbabwe also had a new cap in fast bowler Luke Jongwe, who shone in the recent Twenty20 series against the tourists. He replaced injured opening batsman Prince Masvaure.

Teams Zimbabwe: Brendan Taylor (capt), Kevin Kasuza, Tarisai Musakanda, Regis Chikabva (wkt), Milton Shumba, Roy Kaia, Tendai Chisoro, Luke Jongwe, Donald Tiripano, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wkt), Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Langton Rusere (ZIM)tv umpire: Iknow Chabi (ZIM)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Zimbabwe Azhar Ali Fawad Alam Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Roy Kaia Tendai Chisoro Imran Butt Hasan Ali Tarisai Musakanda Marais Erasmus Harare Sports Club Abid Ali National University Afridi TV From

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

44 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

10 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.