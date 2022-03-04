UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Batters Dominate On Day One

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 04, 2022 | 06:54 PM

Pakistan batters dominate on day one

Pakistani Skipper Babar Azam vowed to give tough time to Australia and Green-shirts proved it by dominating the visitors on day one of the first Test at Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi on Friday

Pakistani Skipper Babar Azam vowed to give tough time to Australia and Green-shirts proved it by dominating the visitors on day one of the first Test at Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi on Friday.

The Rawalpindi Test saw the historic return of the Australian team to Pakistan after a gap of 24 years, with packed crowd in the Stadium, clapping and cheering for the visitors. The cricket lovers were more than happy to see the Kangaroos play their first Test in Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, after winning the toss, Pakistan chose to bat and were able to empower Aussies on day one as the Pakistani batters reached stumps at 245 for 1.

It was the first time that Pakistan had lost only one wicket in an entire day of a Test against Australia when batting first.

Openers Abdullah Shafuque and Imam ul Haq were able to give a century stand to Pakistan by providing a 105 runs partnership to the first wicket. Australia did the magic just minutes before lunch, as Shafique's impetuous charge to Lyon resulted in the stand being broken.

Spinner Nathan Lyon struck for Australia in the 34th over of the game, taking the first wicket (Shafique) of Pakistan.

Shafique tried to hit the ball but went on a wild heave skying over Lyon's head and was taken by Australian Skipper Pat Cummins. Shafique was gone for 44 runs on 105 balls (3 fours & a six). Pakistani batters reached 50 runs in 18 overs while 100 in the 33rd over.

After Shafique's loss, Pakistani batters did not lose their temperament and continued strong. Imam carried on the rhythm along with Azhar Ali who came one down. They both provided a 140 runs partnership to the second wicket on day one.

Imam scored a century in the 66th over on 200 balls and ended up making 132 runs on 271 balls, on day one, with 15 fours and 2 sixes.

Pakistan reached 200 runs in the 70th over of the game while Azhar's 35th Test half-century came in the 74th over. The new ball was taken by Australia in the 83rd over but Pakistani batters stood strong to reach the stumps. Azhar scored 64 runs on 165 balls at the end of the 90th over. A total of 26 boundaries were hit on day one of the first Test.

