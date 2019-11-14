Pakistan beat Afghanistan by eight wickets in ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019

Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by eight wickets in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019 match played at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium, Cox's Bazar on Thursday

Chasing 139 to win the match, in their first outing in the tournament, Pakistan openers Omair-Bin-Yousaf (38) and Haider Ali (16) provided a solid 50-run partnership for the first-wicket.

After the departure of the opening pair, Rohail Nazir and Saud Shakeel got together and contributed an unbroken 70-run partnership for the third-wicket to chase down the target in 35.

3 overs.

Rohail scored an undefeated 73-ball 53 laced with two fours and a six, while captain Saud Shakeel scored 30 off 48 balls which included one four.

Earlier in the day, Afghanistan were dismissed for 138 in 42.2 overs after opting to bat first.

Wicketkeeper batsman Munir Ahmed top-scored with a 71-ball 41, he hit one four and two sixes.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Mohsin took four wickets for 30 runs in 9.4 overs. Amad Butt and Khushdil Shah chipped in with two wickets apiece.

Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in their second match on Saturday, 16 November.