Pakistan Beat Afghanistan By Three Wickets In Cricket World Cup Thriller
Muhammad Rameez 36 seconds ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 10:28 PM
Pakistan avoided a huge shock to keep their chances of reaching the semi-finals of the Cricket World Cup alive with a nervy three-wicket win over Afghanistan in Leeds on Saturday
Afghanistan looked on course for their first victory of the tournament as Pakistan fell to 156-6 chasing a total of 228, but 49 not out from Imad Wasim saw the 1992 champions over the line with two balls to spare.