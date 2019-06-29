UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Beat Afghanistan By Three Wickets In Cricket World Cup Thriller

Muhammad Rameez 36 seconds ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 10:28 PM

Pakistan beat Afghanistan by three wickets in Cricket World Cup thriller

Pakistan avoided a huge shock to keep their chances of reaching the semi-finals of the Cricket World Cup alive with a nervy three-wicket win over Afghanistan in Leeds on Saturday

Leeds, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan avoided a huge shock to keep their chances of reaching the semi-finals of the cricket World Cup alive with a nervy three-wicket win over Afghanistan in Leeds on Saturday.

Afghanistan looked on course for their first victory of the tournament as Pakistan fell to 156-6 chasing a total of 228, but 49 not out from Imad Wasim saw the 1992 champions over the line with two balls to spare.

Your Thoughts and Comments

