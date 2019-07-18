UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Beat Arch-rivals India To Reach West Asia Baseball Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 08:02 PM

Pakistan beat arch-rivals India to reach West Asia Baseball Championship

Pakistan reached in the final of 14th West Asia Baseball Championship after outclassing traditional rivals India in the semifinal in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan reached in the final of 14th West Asia Baseball Championship after outclassing traditional rivals India in the semifinal in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Thursday.

According to information made available here by Pakistan Federation Baseball, the Greenshirts scored 11 runs in seven innings, while India could only manage two runs.

In the final, world number 24 Pakistan, who are top ranked West Asian team will take on defending Champions Sri Lanka on Friday.

