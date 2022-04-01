Pakistan beat Australia by 6 wickets to level three match series 1-1

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan beat Australia by 6 wickets in the second ODI to stay alive in the three-match ODI series here at Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

With this outstanding victory, the series is levelled at 1-1. The third and last ODI will be played at the same venue on Saturday (April 2, 2022). The sparkling centuries by Imam-ul-Haq (106), who also smashed a hundred in the first ODI, and captain Babar Azam (114), one of the best batters of the world, guided their side to an impressive victory, by hammering 354-4 in 49 overs. Earlier, Pakistan lost the opening match by 88 runs.

In an electrifying and high-scoring match, Pakistan achieved a milestone by successfully chasing the highest target till today. The green shirts' last highest ever run-chase was (329) against Bangladesh. Overall, it was the 12th highest run-chase in cricketing world.

Chasing the uphill task of 349 runs, the openers Imam and Fakhar Zaman provided solid start to Pakistan as they stitched the first-wicket stand with 118 runs. Marcus Stoinis provided the first breakthrough to Australia, when Fakhar was playing at 67, which he gathered while playing 64 balls and hitting 7 fours and 2 sixes.

The next partnership also proved remarkable for home side as they contributed 111 for the second-wicket stand. This time, Imam was trapped by Adam Zampa at his personal score of 106 runs off 97 balls that included 6 boundaries and 3 towering sixes.

The responsible pair of skipper Babar Azam and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan took the team's total to 309 runs, adding important 80 runs for the third-wicket partnership. Babar gifted his wicket to Nathan Ellis at 114 runs. He played 83 balls and smashed 11 boundaries and one six.

Captain Babar also got his name registered in cricket record books by scoring his 15th ODI century as quickest batsman of the world. He reached this landmark achievement in the 83rd innings of his ODI career. The ace batsman not only achieved another record in his so far illustrious cricket career but also surpassed South Africa's Hashim Amla in the list of taking the fewest innings to score 15th ODI hundreds.

Amla had scored his 15 centuries in 86 innings. Virat Kohli is the 3rd on the list and took 106 innings to reach the mark of 15th ODI centuries. Khushdil Shah (27) and Iftikhar Ahmed (11) took the team home safely and smashed a fabulous four to steer Pakistan to a 6-wicket victory.

Earlier put into bat, Ben McDermott cracked a enterprising century to lead Australia to 348/8 in allotted 50 overs. McDermott completed his century (104) in 108 balls that included 10 fours and 4 towering sixes.

Left-handed middle-order Travis Head and top Test player Marnus Labuchagne also contributed significant runs in their team's total. Head hammered 70-ball 89 runs with the help of 6 boundaries and 5 sixes while Labuschagne also struck his fourth ODI half-century as he slammed 49-ball 59 hitting 5 fours.

McDermott and Travis Head together stitched impressive 162 runs for the second-wicket stand after skipper Aaron Finch was removed for zero by pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi in his first over. Stoinis, who earlier struggled with the bat in the first game, went on to score 49 off 33 balls to guide Finch's led squad to 348/7 in their allotted 50 overs. None of the Aussie tail-ender, except Sean Abbott (28), could cross the double figures.

For the visiting side, Shaheen Afridi led the way with 4 wickets for 63, while Mohammad Wasim Jr picked 2 wickets for 56. Emerging players Zahid Mahmood and Khushdil Shah got one scalp each.

SQUADS:PAKISTAN: Babar Azam (C), Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Mohd Wasim Jr, Haider Ali, Saud Sakeel, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usman Qadir.

AUSTRALIA: Aaron Finch (C), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar, Ben McDermott, Jason Behrendorff, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (WK), Mithcell Swepson, Ben Dwarshuis, Marnus Labuschangne, Nathan Elis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Englis (WK).