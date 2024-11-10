Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years

(@Abdulla99267510)

PERTH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 10th, 2024) In a decisive One Day International (ODI) series match between Pakistan and Australia, Pakistan’s bowlers delivered an outstanding performance, bundling out the hosts for 140 runs.

Pakistan chased down the target of 141 runs in the 27th over, with Captain Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam remaining unbeaten on scores of 30 and 28, respectively.

Openers Abdullah Shafique and Saim Ayub scored 37 and 42 runs before falling to Lance Morris’s bowling.

Australian innings:

In the final ODI held in Perth, Pakistan, opting to bowl first, dismissed nine Australian players for 140 runs in 31.5 overs, with one player unable to return to bat due to injury. Sean Abbott scored 30 runs, leading Australia’s scoring. Jack Fraser-McGurk managed only 7 runs, while Matthew Short contributed 22. Captain Josh Inglis scored 7 runs, Aaron Hardie 12, and Cooper Connolly retired hurt at 7 after a ball from Mohammad Hasnain hit his hand, causing an injury.

Glenn Maxwell fell for the third consecutive time to Haris Rauf without scoring, returning to the pavilion for a duck, while all-rounder Marcus Stoinis was dismissed after making 8 runs, and Adam Zampa scored 13 runs.

Wickets by Pakistan’s Bowlers:

For Pakistan, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi each took three wickets, while Haris Rauf claimed two, and Mohammad Hasnain took one.

Earlier, Pakistan had won the toss in the deciding game of the three-match ODI series and chose to field. At the toss, Pakistan’s captain Mohammad Rizwan mentioned that the pitch looked similar to previous games, prompting them to bowl first and aiming to perform well as they did in the last match.

Pakistan made no changes to their lineup, while Australia introduced five changes to their team.

Both teams had won one match each, leveling the series at 1-1.

In the first match, Pakistan suffered a two-wicket loss to Australia, while Pakistan’s bowlers dominated in the second match.

With this win, Pakistan has a golden opportunity to defeat Australia in an ODI series on their soil for the first time in 22 years; the last series victory for Pakistan in Australia was in 2002.