Pakistan beat Bahrain in U23 Volleyball

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan beat Bahrain by 3-0 in the match of the Asian Under-23 Volleyball Championship played at Naypyitaw, Myanmar on Sunday.

Pakistan beat Bahrain by 25-21, 25-21 and 25-15, according to information received here.

Pakistan had also beaten Qatar by 3-0 in the game on Saturday. Pakistan will play it's last group match against Taiwan on Monday.

A total of 16 teams are participating in the tournament which are further divided into four groups.