Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets in 2nd T20I, clinch series

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan scored 137-1 in 16.4 overs to overhaul Bangladesh's modest total of 136-6 to win the second Twenty20 International of the three match series and won the series at the Gaddafi Stadium, here on Saturday.

Pakistan lead the series 2-0 with the 3rd T20I to be played at the same venue on Monday, January 27.