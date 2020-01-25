Pakistan Beat Bangladesh By 9 Wickets In 2nd T20I, Clinch Series
Muhammad Rameez 11 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 06:59 PM
Pakistan scored 137-1 in 16.4 overs to overhaul Bangladesh's modest total of 136-6 to win the second Twenty20 International of the three match series and won the series at the Gaddafi Stadium, here on Saturday
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan scored 137-1 in 16.4 overs to overhaul Bangladesh's modest total of 136-6 to win the second Twenty20 International of the three match series and won the series at the Gaddafi Stadium, here on Saturday.
Pakistan lead the series 2-0 with the 3rd T20I to be played at the same venue on Monday, January 27.