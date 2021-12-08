UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Beat Bangladesh By An Innings And Eight Runs In Second Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 7 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 04:44 PM

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by an innings and eight runs in second Test

Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by an innings and eight runs in the second Test to complete a 2-0 series sweep in Dhaka on Wednesday

Dhaka, Dec 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by an innings and eight runs in the second Test to complete a 2-0 series sweep in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Off-spinner Sajid Khan claimed 4-86 and finished with a match haul of 12 wickets as the visitors bowled out Bangladesh for 205 runs in the second innings, just minutes before the end of scheduled play on the fifth day.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bangladesh Dhaka

Recent Stories

TVET SSP launches initiative for expats, locals so ..

TVET SSP launches initiative for expats, locals socio-economic settling

8 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates &#039;Chapters from Isla ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates &#039;Chapters from Islamic Art&#039; exhibition

22 minutes ago
 UAE Fatwa Council, international Fatwa authorities ..

UAE Fatwa Council, international Fatwa authorities discuss cooperation

22 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Ban: Men in green whitewash Bangladesh 2-0 ..

Pak Vs Ban: Men in green whitewash Bangladesh 2-0 after defeating it in the firs ..

27 minutes ago
 Woman killed in court premises

Woman killed in court premises

5 minutes ago
 Russia-US Talks on Ukraine to Resume - Foreign Min ..

Russia-US Talks on Ukraine to Resume - Foreign Ministry

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.