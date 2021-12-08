Pakistan beat Bangladesh by an innings and eight runs in second Test

Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by an innings and eight runs in the second Test to complete a 2-0 series sweep in Dhaka on Wednesday

Off-spinner Sajid Khan claimed 4-86 and finished with a match haul of 12 wickets as the visitors bowled out Bangladesh for 205 runs in the second innings, just minutes before the end of scheduled play on the fifth day.