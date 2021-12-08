Pakistan Beat Bangladesh By An Innings And Eight Runs In Second Test
Zeeshan Mehtab 7 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 04:44 PM
Dhaka, Dec 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by an innings and eight runs in the second Test to complete a 2-0 series sweep in Dhaka on Wednesday.
Off-spinner Sajid Khan claimed 4-86 and finished with a match haul of 12 wickets as the visitors bowled out Bangladesh for 205 runs in the second innings, just minutes before the end of scheduled play on the fifth day.