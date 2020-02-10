Pakistan Beat Bangladesh In First Test
Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 11:55 AM
Rawalpindi, Pakistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan beat Bangladesh by an innings and 44 runs in the first Test on the fourth morning on Monday, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.
Bangladesh were bowled out for 168 in their second innings after resuming the day on 126-6.
Fast bowler Naseem Shah, who at 16 years, 359 days became the youngest-ever bowler to take a Test hat-trick on Sunday, finished with 4-26.
The second Test will be played after a two-month break, in Karachi from April 5 to 9.
Brief scores: Bangladesh 233 and 168; Pakistan 445sh/axn