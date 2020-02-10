UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Beat Bangladesh In First Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 11:55 AM

Pakistan beat Bangladesh in first Test

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by an innings and 44 runs in the first Test on the fourth morning on Monday, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by an innings and 44 runs in the first Test on the fourth morning on Monday, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Bangladesh were bowled out for 168 in their second innings after resuming the day on 126-6.

Fast bowler Naseem Shah, who at 16 years, 359 days became the youngest-ever bowler to take a Test hat-trick on Sunday, finished with 4-26.

The second Test will be played after a two-month break, in Karachi from April 5 to 9.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 233 and 168; Pakistan 445sh/axn

