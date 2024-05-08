Pakistan Beat Canada 5-4 To Become A Strong Final Contender
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Pakistan hockey team on Wednesday defeated Canada 5-4 in their fourth pool match to solidify their position to earn a final spot in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, underway in Ipoh, Malaysia.
With the win, Pakistan has accumulated 10 points in four matches and is now a strong contender for the title.
According to information made available here by Pakistan Hockey Federation, Canada took early lead in the 5th minute with a goal from Sean Davis and another in the 17th minute from Harbir Sidhu. Pakistan's Abubakar Mahmood scored two goals in the 28th and 29th minutes, levelling the score.
After halftime, experienced goalkeeper Abdullah Ashfaq Khan took over the Pakistani goalpost.
Arshad Liaqat, Rana Waheed Ashraf and Ghazanfar Ali scored goals in the 36th, 44th, and 45th minutes, respectively, solidifying Pakistan's lead.
Canada's Sean Davis scored a field goal in the 45th minute, and Avijot Butter scored another field goal in the 50th minute, reducing Canada's goal deficit. However, Pakistan emerged victorious in the end.
Six teams are participating in the event, including hosts Malaysia, Pakistan, Korea, Japan, New Zealand, and Canada. Pakistan will play their fifth and final pool match against New Zealand on Friday.
