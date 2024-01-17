Open Menu

Pakistan Beat China In Olympic Qualifying Match

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 17, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Pakistan beat China in Olympic qualifying match

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Pakistan pulled off a hard-earned 2-0 win over China in their second Pool A match in Oman on late Tuesday.

In what was a closely fought match up it took until the third quarter for the deadlock to be broken when Abu Bakar Mehmood struck in the 42nd minute via a penalty corner.

With nine minutes to go, young Abdul Rehman scored another goal for Pakistan to make it 2-0.

In Group A Pakistan are placed with England, China and Malaysia.

They will next face Malaysia on Thursday.

Pakistan will have to finish in the top three in Oman to secure a place at Paris this summer.

