Pakistan Beat China In Olympic Qualifying Match
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 17, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Pakistan pulled off a hard-earned 2-0 win over China in their second Pool A match in Oman on late Tuesday.
In what was a closely fought match up it took until the third quarter for the deadlock to be broken when Abu Bakar Mehmood struck in the 42nd minute via a penalty corner.
With nine minutes to go, young Abdul Rehman scored another goal for Pakistan to make it 2-0.
In Group A Pakistan are placed with England, China and Malaysia.
They will next face Malaysia on Thursday.
Pakistan will have to finish in the top three in Oman to secure a place at Paris this summer.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024
Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas
Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka
Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges
OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation
Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores
Two police constables injured in firing incident
Iceland eruption confirms faultline has reawakened: expert
Election 2024: Mian Iftikhar, Dr Imran Khattak in loggerhead on PK-89 Nowshera
Korean Air plane 'strikes' Cathay aircraft in Japan, no injuries
Pakistan's envoy calls on German Defence Chief
More Stories From Sports
-
New Zealand beat Pakistan in third T20I to take unassailable 3-0 lead22 minutes ago
-
Shiffrin powers to Flachau slalom victory under the lights3 hours ago
-
VAR confusion as Saudi Arabia roar back to beat Oman at Asian Cup3 hours ago
-
Shiffrin powers to Flachau slalom victory under the lights4 hours ago
-
Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka13 hours ago
-
Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores13 hours ago
-
Pakistan U19 prodigy Ali Raza yearns to be a great fast bowler13 hours ago
-
Wales rugby star Rees-Zammit makes shock NFL switch15 hours ago
-
Ex-skipper Nida Dar part of Female Umpires induction course15 hours ago
-
Towering Zeeshan aims to bowl Pakistan to victory in the U19 World Cup15 hours ago
-
National Women T20 Tournament: Karachi, Lahore, Multan victorious on 2nd day15 hours ago
-
Peshawar Premier Football League Season-I begins in a colourful opening ceremony17 hours ago