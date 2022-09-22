Pakistan beat England by 10 wickets in 2nd T20I

Pakistan on Thursday thrashed England in the 2nd T20I by 10 wickets at the National Stadium here

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan on Thursday thrashed England in the 2nd T20I by 10 wickets at the National Stadium here.

The visiting team won the toss and elected to bat first.

England made 199 runs at the loss of five wickets in 20 overs.

The host team chased the target and made 203 runs in 19.3 overs and won the match by 10 wickets.