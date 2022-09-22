UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Beat England By 10 Wickets In 2nd T20I

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 22, 2022 | 11:55 PM

Pakistan beat England by 10 wickets in 2nd T20I

Pakistan on Thursday thrashed England in the 2nd T20I by 10 wickets at the National Stadium here

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan on Thursday thrashed England in the 2nd T20I by 10 wickets at the National Stadium here.

The visiting team won the toss and elected to bat first.

England made 199 runs at the loss of five wickets in 20 overs.

The host team chased the target and made 203 runs in 19.3 overs and won the match by 10 wickets.

Related Topics

Pakistan

Recent Stories

Babar Azam 110*, Mohammad Rizwan 88* as Pakistan d ..

Babar Azam 110*, Mohammad Rizwan 88* as Pakistan defeats England by ten-wicket

6 minutes ago
 Belarus Says Events in Ukraine 'Not Sudden,' Resul ..

Belarus Says Events in Ukraine 'Not Sudden,' Result of West Ignoring Security Co ..

5 minutes ago
 US CENTCOM Says Thwarted Suicide Bomber Attack in ..

US CENTCOM Says Thwarted Suicide Bomber Attack in Syria on September 20 - Statem ..

5 minutes ago
 Big emitters must move to create formal mechanism ..

Big emitters must move to create formal mechanism to finance losses: Sherry Rehm ..

7 minutes ago
 Govt always ready to talk with opposition for reso ..

Govt always ready to talk with opposition for resolving public interest issues: ..

7 minutes ago
 EU Set to Approve New Package of Anti-Russia Sanct ..

EU Set to Approve New Package of Anti-Russia Sanctions - Borrell

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.