Pakistan beat England by 3 runs to level series

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan defeated England by three runs in the fourth T20I and leveled the seven-match series 2-2 here at the National Stadium on Sunday.

Earlier, the tourists won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Captain Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan shared a 97-run stand for the opening wicket and put his side on track for a big total.

Rizwan was incredible, scored 88 off 67 balls and led the host to a total of 166 for 4 in 20 overs.

In reply, the tourists were all-out with 163 runs in 19.2 overs.

Today's game was the last show in the port city as both the teams will head to Lahore for the fifth game on Wednesday.