Pakistan beat England in Multan Test

Pakistan defeat England by 152 runs, level the three-match series at 1-1 at home ground after long gap of three and half year

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 18th, 2024) In the second Test match held in Multan, Pakistan defeated England by 152 runs, leveling the three-match series at 1-1.

Day Four

On the fourth day of the match at Multan cricket Stadium, England started their innings at 36 runs with 2 wickets down, but just one run later, Ollie Pope fell for 22 runs to Sajid Khan.

Subsequently, Joe Root scored 18, Harry Brook 16, Jamie Smith 6, Braden Kars 27, Jack Leach 1, and Shoaib Bashir returned to the pavilion for 0 runs. Captain Ben Stokes managed to score only 37 runs.

England was all out in their second innings for 144 runs, with all their wickets falling to Pakistan's spinners. Nauman Ali took 8 wickets, and Sajid Khan claimed 2.

Day Three

In the second innings of the second Test match between Pakistan and England, Pakistan's team collapsed for 221 runs, setting a target of 297 runs for the visitors.

On the third day, England resumed their incomplete first innings at 239 runs for 6 wickets. Sajid Khan took the wicket of Braden Kars for 4 runs, marking his fifth victim, and also bowled Matthew Potts for 6 runs.

Jamie Smith was out for 21 runs, while Jack Leach remained not out at 25 runs. Sajid Khan took 7 wickets for Pakistan, and Nauman Ali claimed 3.

Pakistan began their innings with Abdullah Shafique and Saim Ayub, but opener Abdullah Shafique again failed, scoring just 4 runs. Captain Shan Masood also struggled, returning to the pavilion with only 11 runs. Kamran Ghulam, who scored a century in the first innings, made 26 runs, while Mohammad Rizwan scored 23, Saud Shakeel 31, and Aamir Jamal and Nauman Ali were out for just 1 run each. Agha Salman scored 63 runs before being dismissed, and Sajid Khan fell for 22 runs.

Shoaib Bashir took 4 wickets, Jack Leach 3, Braden Kars 2, and Matthew Potts claimed 1 wicket for England.

Day Two

On the second day of the second Test match, after Pakistan was bowled out for 366 runs, England made an aggressive start to their first innings, with the openers forming a 73-run partnership in 12 overs. However, in the 13th over, England lost their first wicket when opener Zak Crawley scored 27 runs and was caught by Mohammad Rizwan off Nauman Ali's bowling.

Ben Duckett played a commanding innings of 114 runs before being caught by Salman Agha off Sajid Khan's delivery. Captain Ollie Pope scored 29, Joe Root made 34, Harry Brook 9, and Ben Stokes contributed just 1 run.

Sajid Khan took 4 wickets, while Nauman Ali captured 2 English batsmen.

Earlier, on the second day in Multan, Pakistan began their incomplete first innings at 259 runs for 5 wickets and added just 5 runs before wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed for 41 runs. Agha Salman also fell soon after, scoring 31 runs.

Pakistan faced their eighth loss with Sajid Khan dismissed for 2 runs. However, Aamir Jamal and Nauman Ali put together a 49-run partnership for the ninth wicket before Jamal was out for 37 runs. Nauman Ali followed soon after, scoring 32 runs before being dismissed by Jack Leach, resulting in Pakistan scoring 366 runs in their first innings.

In the first innings for England, Jack Leach took 4 wickets, Braden Kars 3, Matthew Potts 2, and Shoaib Bashir claimed 1 wicket.

Day One

In the second Test match of the series at Multan Cricket Stadium, Pakistan opened their innings with Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique.

Opener Abdullah Shafique again failed, scoring only 7 runs before being dismissed, while captain Shan Masood also could not manage a long innings, making just 3 runs. Both wickets were taken by Jack Leach.

After losing 2 early wickets, Saim Ayub stabilized the position with Kamran Ghulam, scoring 77 runs defensively before falling to a catch by Ben Stokes off Matthew Potts.

Newcomer Saud Shakeel was also short-lived, scoring just 4 runs before returning to the pavilion, while Kamran Ghulam, who scored a century on his Test debut, made 118 runs before being dismissed by Shoaib Bashir.

At the end of the first day, Pakistan had scored 259 runs for 5 wickets, with wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan on 37 and Salman Agha on 5 runs.

Jack Leach took 2 wickets for England, while Shoaib Bashir, Matthew Potts, and Braden Kars each took 1 wicket.

Toss

Earlier, Pakistan's captain Shan Masood won the toss and chose to bat first, stating that they aimed to set a large target to put the visiting team under pressure.

At this occasion, England's captain Ben Stokes noted that the team's morale was high after their victory in the first Test and expressed their desire to win the second Test to claim the series.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Captain Shan Masood, Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Kamran Ghulam, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, and Sajid Khan.

England: Captain Ben Stokes, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith, Braden Kars, Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, and Shoaib Bashir.