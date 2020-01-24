Pakistan beat first T20I match against Bangladesh by five wickets

(@fidahassanain)

The visitors set the target of 142 scores for Pakistan but the excellent performance of Shoaib Malik led to victory in the first T20I match played at Gaddafi stadium in Lahore

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 24, 2020) Pakistan won the first Twenty 20 International against Bangladesh by wickets here on Friday.

Shoaib Malik led Pakistan to victory against the visitors who made 58 scores against 45 balls. Mohammad Rizwan—the co-batsman scored 5 against five balls. The excellent performance by Shoaib Malik once again won the hearts of cricket fans.

Bangladesh set the target of 142 score for Pakistan in the first match of Three-T20I series after the visiting Team skipper Mahmudullah won the toss and decided to bat first.

Bangladesh took a good start as the first wicket fell in 11th over against 71 scores in the first Twenty 20 International match at Gaddafi stadium Lahore.

The guest team, however, lost two wickets at 98 scores and faced a pressure. Mahmudullah and Afif Hossain played and continued to lead the runs but there was another fall at 119 scores when Afif Hossain was taken by Haris Rauf.

Tamim Iqbal was run out, Mohammad Naim was taken by Shadab Khan after Iftikhar’s catch. Liton Das was run out by Shadab Khan. Haris Rauf took the wicket of Afif Hossain

Ahsan Ali and Haris Rauf are making their debuts for Babar Azam-led Pakistan side while veterans Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik – who had been recalled for the T20I format – are also part of the team.