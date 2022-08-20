UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Beat India In World Junior Squash Championship

Muhammad Rameez Published August 20, 2022 | 12:15 AM

Pakistan beat India in World Junior Squash Championship

Pakistan's impressive run in the World Junior Men's Squash Team Championship continued as they thrashed traditional rivals India at Nancy, France on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan's impressive run in the World Junior Men's Squash Team Championship continued as they thrashed traditional rivals India at Nancy, France on Friday.

According to the Pakistan Squash Federation, in the first fixture, Noor Zaman defeated Krishna Mishra 14-12, 11-8, 11-4 in 32 minutes, whereas Muhammad Hamza Khan edged passed Arnaav Sareen 11-6, 12-10, 1-11, 6-11 and 11-5.

The match lasted for 47 minutes. Earlier on late Thursday, Pakistan defeated Hong Kong 3-0. Ashab Irfan beat Tsz Shing 11-1, 11-6, 11-2, while Noor Zaman saw off Akifumi 11-5, 11-6, 11-7 and Muhammad Hamza Khan trounced Jat Tse 4-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-4.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Squash World France Nancy Hong Kong

Recent Stories

Health Canada Authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine B ..

Health Canada Authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Booster for Children 5-11 Years ..

1 minute ago
 US Deputy Treasury Chief Will Visit India to Highl ..

US Deputy Treasury Chief Will Visit India to Highlight Economic, Security Ties - ..

1 minute ago
 Majority of Voters in California Do Not Want Biden ..

Majority of Voters in California Do Not Want Biden to Seek Re-election - Poll

2 minutes ago
 US Lawmaker Initiates 2 Bills to Hasten Migrant De ..

US Lawmaker Initiates 2 Bills to Hasten Migrant Deportations, Mandate Terror Wat ..

39 minutes ago
 Estonia to Relocate 22 Graves of Soviet Warriors - ..

Estonia to Relocate 22 Graves of Soviet Warriors - Reports

39 minutes ago
 Dry Cargo Ship Carrying Nearly 12,000 Tonnes of Uk ..

Dry Cargo Ship Carrying Nearly 12,000 Tonnes of Ukrainian Corn Docks in Turkey - ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.