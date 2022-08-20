Pakistan beat India in World Junior Squash Championship

Pakistan's impressive run in the World Junior Men's Squash Team Championship continued as they thrashed traditional rivals India at Nancy, France on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan's impressive run in the World Junior Men's Squash Team Championship continued as they thrashed traditional rivals India at Nancy, France on Friday.

According to the Pakistan Squash Federation, in the first fixture, Noor Zaman defeated Krishna Mishra 14-12, 11-8, 11-4 in 32 minutes, whereas Muhammad Hamza Khan edged passed Arnaav Sareen 11-6, 12-10, 1-11, 6-11 and 11-5.

The match lasted for 47 minutes. Earlier on late Thursday, Pakistan defeated Hong Kong 3-0. Ashab Irfan beat Tsz Shing 11-1, 11-6, 11-2, while Noor Zaman saw off Akifumi 11-5, 11-6, 11-7 and Muhammad Hamza Khan trounced Jat Tse 4-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-4.