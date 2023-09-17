Open Menu

Pakistan Beat Indonesia 5-0 To Qualify For World Group-I Playoff

Muhammad Rameez Published September 17, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Pakistan beat Indonesia 5-0 to qualify for World Group-I playoff

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan outclassed Indonesia 5-0 in the Davis Cup World Group-II tie and qualified for the World Group-I playoff on Sunday.

The playoff wil be held in the first quarter of 2024, while the draws for that will be held on 20th of September.

In the doubles match played at Aisam-ul-Haq Tennis Pavilion, Pakistan sports Complex Islamabad, tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and�the experienced Pakistan's No.1 Aqeel Khan beat�Indonesian brothers David and Anthony Susanto in an exciting, 3-set match, which kept the crowd on the edge of their seats till the last point.

The Indonesians won the first set 6-3, with the Pakistanis fighting back to take a closely fought second set 7-5. The Pakistani aces dominated the 3rd set to win 6-2, and emerged victorious in the tie.

In another match, Muhammad Shoaib beat Gunawan Trismuwantara 7-6(4), 6-4 in the reverse singles to give Pakistan a clean sweep.

Shoaib was down in both the sets, but fought back bravely to clinch the match.

President Pakistan Tennis Federation Salim Saifullah Khan congratulated the Pakistan team for their remarkable victory and qualifying for the world group again.

Earlier on Saturday, both Aisam and Aqeel had defeated their respective opponents in singles competitions.

President Pakistan Tennis Federation Salim Saifullah Khan appreciated the top quality tennis. He congratulated the Pakistan team for wining and making it to Group-I playoff.

More Stories From Sports