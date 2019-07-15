UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Beat Iran In West Asia Baseball Fixture

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 09:53 PM

Pakistan beat Iran in West Asia Baseball fixture

Pakistan team displayed superb skills to defeat Iran 11-1 at the West Asia Baseball Cup 2019 in Sri Lanka on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan team displayed superb skills to defeat Iran 11-1 at the West Asia Baseball Cup 2019 in Sri Lanka on Monday.

According to information received here, the Iranian team struggled to contain the high-powered offense of Pakistan, giving up 11 runs.

In the first inning, Pakistan got their offense started when Jawad Ali singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run.

Pakistan scored four runs in the second inning.

Abtin Nakhjavan Pour Talebi led things off on the hill for Pakistan. He surrendered eight runs on six hits over four innings.

Muhammad Haris started the game for Iran.

He allowed three hits and one run over three innings, striking out six and walking zero. Nakhjavan Pour Talebi and Mohammad Hossein Safdari entered the game as relief, throwing four innings and two and two-thirds innings respectively.

Hossein Rahimabadi, Amir Bazhvand, Seyedjalal FarahiBozorg, and Mohammad Goudarzi all had one hit to lead Iran.

Pakistan had 11 hits in the game. Muhammad Zawar, Ubaid Ullah, Ali, and Arsalan Jamashaid all managed multiple hits for Pakistan. Pakistan did not commit a single error in the field. Umair Bhatti had 11 chances in the field, the most on the team.

