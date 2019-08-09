UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Beat Kazakhstan To Reach Asian U23 Volleyball C'ship Semifinal

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 01:20 PM

Pakistan beat Kazakhstan to reach Asian U23 Volleyball C'ship semifinal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan volleyball team continued its unbeaten run in the ongoing Asian Men's Under-23 Volleyball Championship, defeating Kazakhstan in their last fixture of quarterfinal league stage on Friday.

According to information made available here by Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF), Pakistan, who topped their group E on points table edged passed group F's topped ranked team Kazakhstan 3-1 with the game scores of 25-21, 25-18, 17-25 and 25-21.

The PVF has announced Rs 100,000 prize money for the Pakistan team for exhibiting stunning performance to reach to semifinal.

