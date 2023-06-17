Pakistan beat Maldives in Five-Nation Basketball Championship

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan beat Maldives by 65-63 points to give a big surprise to the host country in the Five-Nation International Basketball Championship which is underway at Male, Maldives on Saturday.

According to the details available here, after a thrilling contest witnessed by fully crowded local audience, the green shirts won the important match by the margin of two points after Pakistan basketball team's maiden participation in an international championship after seven long years.

The green shirts played a great game in the match and kept increasing the pressure against the host team at the beginning of the match as at half-time, Pakistan was leading by 40 points to 34.

Excellent defense of the Pakistani players was witnessed in the last moments of the match, the Green Shirts won the important match by winning 65 points against 63 points.

Zain ul Hasan Khan scored 22, Zia ur Rehman 15 and Imad Ahmed scored 13 points to play their vital role for team Pakistan victory.

This is Pakistan's first success in the 5-Nation International Basketball Championship as Pakistan faced defeat against Nepal in the opening match of the Championship. The green shirts will face Bhutan in the third match of the league round, besides Pakistan, host Maldives, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal are fighting for the championship title in a single league round where top four teams will qualify for semi-finals of the Championship.