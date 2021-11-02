Pakistan beat Namibia to qualify for Twenty20 WC Semi-final

Pakistan became the first team to qualify for the Twenty20 World Cup semi-final with a comfortable 45-run win over Namibia in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan became the first team to qualify for the Twenty20 World Cup semi-final with a comfortable 45-run win over Namibia in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Pakistan were lifted to 189-2 by Mohammad Rizwan (79 not out) and Babar Azam (70) in their Group 2 Super 12 match before they restricted Namibia to 144-5 in 20 overs.

Brief Scores: Pakistan 189-2 in 20 overs; Namibia 144-5 in 20 overs.