UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Beat Namibia To Qualify For Twenty20 WC Semi-final

Zeeshan Mehtab 7 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 11:44 PM

Pakistan beat Namibia to qualify for Twenty20 WC Semi-final

Pakistan became the first team to qualify for the Twenty20 World Cup semi-final with a comfortable 45-run win over Namibia in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan became the first team to qualify for the Twenty20 World Cup semi-final with a comfortable 45-run win over Namibia in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Pakistan were lifted to 189-2 by Mohammad Rizwan (79 not out) and Babar Azam (70) in their Group 2 Super 12 match before they restricted Namibia to 144-5 in 20 overs.

Brief Scores: Pakistan 189-2 in 20 overs; Namibia 144-5 in 20 overs.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Abu Dhabi Namibia Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan

Recent Stories

Dubai Industries &amp; Exports brings global focus ..

Dubai Industries &amp; Exports brings global focus on local sector at F&amp;B fa ..

37 minutes ago
 US Senators Raise Ethical Concerns Over Biden's Pi ..

US Senators Raise Ethical Concerns Over Biden's Pick for Ambassador to Germany

7 minutes ago
 Netflix launches mobile games for members worldwid ..

Netflix launches mobile games for members worldwide

7 minutes ago
 Lockheed Martin to Market Israeli Air-to-Surface S ..

Lockheed Martin to Market Israeli Air-to-Surface SPICE Precision Weapons to US, ..

7 minutes ago
 UN Mission, CAR Officials Discuss Probing Attack o ..

UN Mission, CAR Officials Discuss Probing Attack on Egyptian Peacekeepers - Spok ..

11 minutes ago
 LPR Envoy Downplays Ukrainian Far-Right Leader's N ..

LPR Envoy Downplays Ukrainian Far-Right Leader's New Role as Military Aide

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.