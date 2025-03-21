Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T20I

(@Abdulla99267510)

Hasan Nawaz smashes brilliant century off 44 balls in decisive third T20I match against New Zealand at Auckland ground

AUCKLAND: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 21st, 2025) Pakistan secured a commanding 9-wicket victory over New Zealand in a decisive third match of five-match T20I series in Auckland on Friday.

New Zealand set a target of 205 runs before being bowled out in the 19.5 overs. Mark Shapman was the top scorer as he made 94 runs off 44 balls. He could not make his century and was finally taken away by Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Michael Bracewell made 31 runs off 18 balls. The Pakistani bowlers gave tough time to the Kiwis.

Despite Pakistan’s bowling efforts, New Zealand managed to score 204 runs before being bowled out in 19.5 overs.

For Pakistan, Haris Rauf took three wickets while Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed and Abbas Afridi claimed two wickets each. Shadab Khan also took one wicket.

In response, Pakistan’s top order delivered an outstanding performance. Hasan Nawaz smashed a brilliant century as he scored 105 off 44 balls and helped Pakistan successfully chased down the target.

Opener Mohammad Haris scored 41 runs before being dismissed while Hasan Nawaz remained on the crease. Captain Salman Ali Agha provided solid support with an unbeaten 51 runs off 31 balls.

Pakistan made two changes in their squad including Abbas Afridi and Abrar Ahmed while dropping Mohammad Ali and Jahandad Khan.

It may be mentioned here that in the five-match series, New Zealand has won two matches while Pakistan has secured one victory.

Playing XIs:

New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitch Hay (wk), Michael Bracewell (c), Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears

Pakistan: Mohammad Haris (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Ali Agha (c), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf