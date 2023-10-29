Open Menu

Pakistan Beat New Zealand In U-21 Hockey Tournament

Muhammad Rameez Published October 29, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Pakistan beat New Zealand in U-21 hockey tournament

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Pakistan beat New Zealand by 3-2 goals in Sultan of Johar Under-21 hockey tournament in Malaysia on Sunday.

A total of eight teams are participating in the tournament, which will continue till 4th of November, 2023, Pakistan Hockey Federation(PHF) sources told APP.

The 2023 Sultan of Johor Cup is the eleventh edition of the series, an international men's under–21 field hockey tournament being commenced in Malaysia. The tournament is being held in Johor Bahru, Malaysia from 27 October to 4 November 2023. In previous editions, a total of 8 teams competed for the title.

In group A Australia, Germany, Great Britain and South Africa are contesting in the tournament, while in Group B India, Pakistan, New Zealand and Malysia are contesting

