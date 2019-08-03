Pakistan beat Qatar by 3-0 on Saturday in the Asian Men Under-23 Volleyball Championship being played at Naypyidaw, Myanmar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) : Pakistan beat Qatar by 3-0 on Saturday in the Asian Men Under-23 Volleyball Championship being played at Naypyidaw

According to information received here, Pakistan outplayed Qatar in three sets by 25-22, 25-11 and 25-22. In the 2nd set Pakistan's Murad Khan took straight 6 points with his service as Qatar proved weak in reception and defense.

In the 3rd set, Pakistan team dominated all through the game and ultimately defeated Qatar. Pakistan proved superior to Qatar in all departments including service, reception, blocking and attack.

Pakistani setter Hamid exhibited great skills while Wasim and Abdullah were outstanding in attacking. Libero Nadeem came out very well in defense. The Korean coach Kim used all players in the match through good substitution.

Pakistan team will play Bahrain on Sunday and will face China Taipei on Monday. In the other group C match, Chinese Taipei defeated Bahrain with straight 3-0 sets. Pakistan needs to win at least one more match in its group to qualify for the quarterfinals.

In other matches today, Myanmar defeated Hong Kong, Kazakhstan beat Vietnam and Thailand thrashed New Zealand.