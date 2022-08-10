UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Beat Shaheens In Practice Match At LCCA Ground

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 10, 2022 | 10:44 PM

Pakistan beat Shaheens in practice match at LCCA ground

Pakistan cricket team on Wednesday beat Shaheens by 92 runs in a 50-over practice match played at the Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) ground

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan cricket team on Wednesday beat Shaheens by 92 runs in a 50-over practice match played at the Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) ground.

This is the only practice match before the team leaves for the Netherlands on August 12 to play a three ODI series. The ODIs are part of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League.

The Babar Azam led XI set a target of 291 for the Shaheens but the Shaheens could only manage 198 runs in the chase.

Opener Imamul Haq scored 82 runs before he retired while Captain Babar Azam scored 56 runs. Fakhar Zaman and Khushdil Shah scored 45 and 44 respectively to help Pakistan post 290-6 on the board. The target proved insurmountable for the Shaheens.

Muhammad Nawaz claimed four scalps for the Pakistan team while Abdullah Shafique scored 44 with Muhammad Haris and Abdul Wahid Banglazai managed 27 runs each.

Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed and Zahid Mahmood bagged two wickets each in the Pakistan innings.

