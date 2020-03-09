UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Beat Slovenia In Davis Cup Play-offs

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 09:33 PM

Pakistan beat Slovenia in Davis Cup play-offs

Pakistan beat Slovenia 3-0 in Davis Cup World Group-I play-offs here at Pakistan Sports Complex on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan beat Slovenia 3-0 in Davis Cup World Group-I play-offs here at Pakistan sports Complex on Monday.

In first Singles, tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq warded off challenge from Nik Razborsek and defeated him in an exciting three-set thriller. After losing first set 4-6, Aisam came back from behind strongly to take next two sets by a 7-5, 7-6 scoreline.

In the second Singles fixture, Aqeel Khan trounced Blaz Kavcic in another three-set exciting contest.

Aqeel lost first set 0-6, however, like Aisam he also made a strong come back to take next two sets 7-6 and 6-4.

In the Doubles contest, the Pakistani pair of Aisam and Aqeel trounced the Slovenian pair 6-3, 7-6.

Pakistan has now progressed to World Group-I tie, taking place in September, this year.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis World Sports Slovenia September From

Recent Stories

President issues decree appointing Samira Al Rumai ..

21 minutes ago

44 UAE listed companies to pay AED32.5 bn in divid ..

36 minutes ago

All received Hajj forms include signatures, thumbs ..

3 minutes ago

Arab League Condemns Sudanese Prime Minister's Ass ..

3 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia provides US$10 million financial supp ..

1 hour ago

Addl IGP directs immediate removal of flags from t ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.