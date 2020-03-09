Pakistan Beat Slovenia In Davis Cup Play-offs
Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 09:33 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan beat Slovenia 3-0 in Davis Cup World Group-I play-offs here at Pakistan sports Complex on Monday.
In first Singles, tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq warded off challenge from Nik Razborsek and defeated him in an exciting three-set thriller. After losing first set 4-6, Aisam came back from behind strongly to take next two sets by a 7-5, 7-6 scoreline.
In the second Singles fixture, Aqeel Khan trounced Blaz Kavcic in another three-set exciting contest.
Aqeel lost first set 0-6, however, like Aisam he also made a strong come back to take next two sets 7-6 and 6-4.
In the Doubles contest, the Pakistani pair of Aisam and Aqeel trounced the Slovenian pair 6-3, 7-6.
Pakistan has now progressed to World Group-I tie, taking place in September, this year.