Pakistan beat Slovenia in Davis Cup play-offs

Pakistan beat Slovenia 3-0 in Davis Cup World Group-I play-offs here at Pakistan Sports Complex on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan beat Slovenia 3-0 in Davis Cup World Group-I play-offs here at Pakistan sports Complex on Monday.

In first Singles, tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq warded off challenge from Nik Razborsek and defeated him in an exciting three-set thriller. After losing first set 4-6, Aisam came back from behind strongly to take next two sets by a 7-5, 7-6 scoreline.

In the second Singles fixture, Aqeel Khan trounced Blaz Kavcic in another three-set exciting contest.

Aqeel lost first set 0-6, however, like Aisam he also made a strong come back to take next two sets 7-6 and 6-4.

In the Doubles contest, the Pakistani pair of Aisam and Aqeel trounced the Slovenian pair 6-3, 7-6.

Pakistan has now progressed to World Group-I tie, taking place in September, this year.