Pakistan Beat South Africa By 3 Wickets In First ODI
Published December 18, 2024
Pakistan successfully chased 239-run target for loss of seven wickets
PAARL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 18th, 2024) Pakistan beat South Africa in the first One Day International (ODI) by three wickets on Tuesday night.
South Africa won the toss and chose to bat first. The hosts scored 239 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in their allotted 50 overs.
Heinrich Klaasen was the standout performer for South Africa, scoring 86 runs. Ryaan Rickelton contributed 36, Aiden Markram 35, Tony de Zorzi 33, and Marco Jansen added 10 runs.
For Pakistan, Agha Salman took 4 wickets, Abrar Ahmed claimed 2 while Shaheen Shah Afridi and Saim Ayub picked up one wicket each.
Chasing the target, Pakistan secured the win with 7 wickets down.
Abdullah Shafique was dismissed for a duck, while Babar Azam scored 23, Mohammad Rizwan 1, Kamran Ghulam 4, Irfan Khan 1 and Shaheen Shah Afridi also failed to score.
Saim Ayub played a brilliant innings, scoring 109 runs off 10 fours and 3 sixes. He was well-supported by Agha Salman, who remained unbeaten with 82 runs.
Agha Salman was named player of the match for his all-round performance but graciously handed his award to Saim Ayub in recognition of his innings.
Speaking at the post-match presentation, captain Mohammad Rizwan praised the performances of Saim Ayub and Agha Salman, calling the victory a result of teamwork.
