Pakistan Beat South Africa To Quality For Semi-finals In Hong Kong Super Sixes
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 02, 2024 | 02:25 PM
Pakistan secured victory over South Africa by 17 runs in quarter-final match of tournament
HONG KONG: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2024) Pakistan defeated South Africa to qualify for the semi-finals in the Hong Kong Super Sixes tournament on Saturday.
In the quarter-final match, Pakistan secured victory over South Africa by 17 runs.
Batting first, Pakistan scored 105 runs for the loss of three wickets in the allotted 6 overs.
Muhammad Ikhlaq played a brilliant innings, scoring 53 runs off 16 balls, while Hussain Talat contributed 27 runs off 11 balls.
In response, the South African team managed to score only 88 runs for the loss of four wickets, with Hussain Talat taking two wickets for Pakistan.
The semi-finals and final of the Hong Kong Super Sixes will be played tomorrow (Sunday).
Pakistan also defeated arch-rival India in a match held yesterday.
