UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Beat Sri Lanka In ITF Asia 12 & Under Team Competition

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 15, 2022 | 09:46 PM

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in ITF Asia 12 & Under Team Competition

Pakistan players continued their impressive show as they beat Sri Lanka 3-0 in the ITF Asia 12 & Under Team Competition, South Asia Zone in Kathmandu Nepal on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan players continued their impressive show as they beat Sri Lanka 3-0 in the ITF Asia 12 & Under Team Competition, South Asia Zone in Kathmandu Nepal on Wednesday.

Earlier, on Tuesday they had trounced Nepal by the same margin.

In the boys singles on Wednesday, Hamza Ali Rizwan defeated Gracen Kubherane Mayooran 6-1,6-0, while Abubakar Talha beat Bomullage Risith Devnaka Somaratna in a well fought match 6-3, 6-4.

In Boys Doubles, Pakistani pair of Omar Jawad and Abubakar Talha edged passed Gracen Kubherane and Bomullage Risith Devnaka 6-1, 6-1.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sri Lanka Same Nepal Asia

Recent Stories

Minister gives Rs 0.5 mln cash to Kharadar blast v ..

Minister gives Rs 0.5 mln cash to Kharadar blast victim's spouse

25 seconds ago
 AJK PM takes notice of retiring MNCH program emplo ..

AJK PM takes notice of retiring MNCH program employees' plight

27 seconds ago
 Adl. IGP seeks plan to free Katcha area from crimi ..

Adl. IGP seeks plan to free Katcha area from criminals

28 seconds ago
 WTO talks extended in bid to seal elusive deals

WTO talks extended in bid to seal elusive deals

35 seconds ago
 Sharjeel Memon hands over cheque of Rs.5m grant to ..

Sharjeel Memon hands over cheque of Rs.5m grant to KUJ

4 minutes ago
 Man arrested for killing his brother

Man arrested for killing his brother

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.