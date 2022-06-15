Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in ITF Asia 12 & Under Team Competition

Pakistan players continued their impressive show as they beat Sri Lanka 3-0 in the ITF Asia 12 & Under Team Competition, South Asia Zone in Kathmandu Nepal on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan players continued their impressive show as they beat Sri Lanka 3-0 in the ITF Asia 12 & Under Team Competition, South Asia Zone in Kathmandu Nepal on Wednesday.

Earlier, on Tuesday they had trounced Nepal by the same margin.

In the boys singles on Wednesday, Hamza Ali Rizwan defeated Gracen Kubherane Mayooran 6-1,6-0, while Abubakar Talha beat Bomullage Risith Devnaka Somaratna in a well fought match 6-3, 6-4.

In Boys Doubles, Pakistani pair of Omar Jawad and Abubakar Talha edged passed Gracen Kubherane and Bomullage Risith Devnaka 6-1, 6-1.