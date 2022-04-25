UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Beat Sri Lanka In WJT Boys 14&U Opener

Muhammad Rameez Published April 25, 2022 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan got off to a flying start on the opening day of the World Junior Tennis Competition (WJT) Boys 14 & Under Asia/Oceania Final Qualifying Event 2022, beating Sri Lanka 3-0 at R.K Khanna Tennis Stadium, New Delhi India on Monday.

In Boys Singles' first fixture Hamza Roman edged passed Cader Basith 6-0, 6-3, while in the second fixture Ahtesham Humayun trounced Fernando Ganuka 6-0, 6-3.

In Boys Doubles, the Pakistani pair of Muhammad Hussnain Ali Rizwan and Hamza Roman defeated Cader Basith and Jayabandu Lithum 6-3, 7-6.

Pakistan have been placed in Group D along with Sri Lanka, Indonesia, and Kazakhstan.

The tournament will conclude on April 30.

