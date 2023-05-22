Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in Women Baseball Asia Cup

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Pakistan continued their winning streak in the 3rd Asian Women's Baseball Championship (Women Baseball Asia Cup), thumping Sri Lanka 21-3 in their second outing on Monday, according to information available here from Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB).

In their opening match on Sunday, Pakistan edged passed hosts Hong Kong 16-1 in a one-sided affair.

Pakistan will face Indonesia in their third match on Tuesday.