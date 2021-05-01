Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by an innings in first Test

Harare, May 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 116 runs in the first Test on the third day in Harare on Saturday, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Zimbabwe were bowled out for 134 in their second innings with fast bowler Hasan Ali taking (5-36) and spinner Nauman Ali (2-27) on a slow and turning Harare sports Club pitch.

Pakistan took a big 250-run lead in the first innings with Fawad Alam scoring 140.

Brief Scores:Zimbabwe 176 and 134; Pakistan 426