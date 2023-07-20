Pakistan beats Sri Lanka by 4-wickets in Galle Test to take 1-0 lead

GALLE (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) , July 20 (APP)::Pakistan defeated host Sri Lanka by four wickets in Galle Test by taking 1-0 lead in the two Test series and securing their first victory in the World Test Championship 2023.

Pakistan needed 83 more runs to win with their seven wickets left. The highlight of the match was the brilliant batting of the young batsman Saud Shakeel. The technique and patience of this young player made the fans in the field, as well as the experts, appreciated him. Saud Shakeel scored a wonderful double-century in the first innings and scored 208 runs. The young gun Saud remained not out and scored 30 runs in the second innings wherein Pakistan chased up a meager total. He was also declared as the Man of the Match.

He was given a beautiful trophy as well as a cash prize. It was the first double century by any Pakistani in Sri Lanka. Earlier, no batsman from Pakistan had a double century, but Younis Khan scored 177 runs in 2014 and Mohammad Hafeez scored 196 runs in 2012.

Galle has been a mixed bag for Pakistan and Sri Lanka in terms of results. Out of the 8 Test matches played here, Sri Lanka have won four Tests while this was Pakistan's fourth victory as well. Pakistan won the Test match by an innings and 163 runs in 2000, by ten wickets in 2015 and by four wickets last year.

On the fifth day of the match, Pakistan needed 83 more runs and they had seven wickets left. When the game ended on the fourth day, Pakistan scored 48 runs for the loss of three wickets with Imam-ul-Haq 25 and Babar Azam at the crease on six runs.

On the fifth day, both of them started the game and added 31 runs to the score, then Babar Azam became a victim of Jayasuriya by scoring 24 runs. At that time, Pakistan's score was 79 runs and still needed 52 more runs. When Saud Shakeel came in to support Imamul Haq, both of them added 43 more runs to the score and when the total score was 122 runs, Saud Shakeel scored 30 runs and was caught out by the wicketkeeper on the ball of Mendes.

Meanwhile, Imamul Haq completed a wonderful half century. Sarfaraz Ahmed also scored just one run. He couldn't stay on for a long time and became the fourth victim of Jayasuriya by scoring only one run. When Salman Agha joined Imamul Haq, he on the very first ball hit a brilliant six, succeeded in giving Pakistan a victory by four wickets.

Imamul Haq 50 and Salman Agha six runs at the wicket. The innings of Imamul Haq, who remained not out, included four fours and a six. On behalf of Sri Lanka, Jayasuriya dismissed four players by giving 56 runs.

Sri Lanka had scored 312 runs in the first innings and 279 runs in the second innings, while Pakistan scored 462 runs in the first innings and 133 runs for the loss of six wickets in the second innings.

During Sri Lanka's second innings, the Pakistani players fielded brilliantly and took several uncertain catches, which were applauded by the experts sitting on the field.