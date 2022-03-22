UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Blessed With Immense Boxing Talent: Punjab Sports Minister

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 22, 2022 | 05:38 PM

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti Tuesday said that Pakistan had been blessed with immense boxing potential and Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab was devising a special programme for promoting and preserving the valuable talent

He said this while talking to young talented boxer Usman Wazir, who called on him here. Boxer Asif Hazara was also present.

Rai Taimoor said that the doors of Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab are open for all talented athletes. "Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab is encouraging all those athletes who won sports titles at national or international level," he further said.

Punjab Sports Minister expressed his best wishes for Usman Wazir's success in his world title fight scheduled to be staged in Dubai on March 26, 2022.

"Usman Wazir is earning a good name for the country at international level and the entire nation is praying for his success in the upcoming world title fight," he added.

He said Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab is taking extraordinary measures for the welfare of male and female players during the last three years.

"It is Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab's top standard facilities and guidance due to which Pakistan athletes won international titles in the recent past".

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said that Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab provided all kinds of facilities to para-athlete Haider Ali for his preparation and participation in Paralympic Games and in return Haider Ali exhibited glorious performance and clinched Pakistan's first ever gold medal in Paralympic Games to make the whole nation proud.

>