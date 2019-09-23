UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Blind Archers Await Visas For Andorra-bound Cship

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 03:35 PM

Pakistan blind archers await visas for Andorra-bound Cship

Pakistani team awaits visas to feature in the 2019 International Visually Impaired Archery Championship, for the first-time-ever, scheduled to be held in Andorra from September 25 to 30

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistani team awaits visas to feature in the 2019 International Visually Impaired Archery Championship, for the first-time-ever, scheduled to be held in Andorra from September 25 to 30.

Pakistan Blind Archery Federation (PBAF) Secretary Tanveer Ahmed, said we had applied for visas to the Spanish Embassy, 15-days prior to the championship but have not yet been granted.

"The Championship organizers had also requested the Spanish Embassy to grant visas to the Pakistani team so that they could participate in the championship," he told APP.

Tanveer said we could go in the championships if we get visas till September 26, as our competition was to be held on 28th and 29th of this month.

Tanveer said a three-member Pakistani team was scheduled to chip in the extravaganza in Andorra.

Tanveer along with Waleed Aziz, Abdul Waheed would feature in the mega event while Muhammad Ijaz and Muhammad Waqas would accompany the team, as coach and manager, respectively.

"We had been going through intensive training at sports Complex, Rawalpindi for the championship. A 15-day training camp and competition was also organized for the preparation of International Visually Impaired Archery 2019," he said.

He said teams like France, United Kingdom, USA, Spain, Andorra, Italy and Ukraine would be participating in the International Visually Impaired Archery Championship.

To a question, he said the initiative to form Blind Archery Federation was because no one was supporting the blind archers. "We hope to bring laurels for the country in the mega event," he said.

