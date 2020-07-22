Pakistan Blind Cricket Council awards central contracts to 17 players

The Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) on Wednesday awarded central contracts to 17 players for a term of next six months from July 2020 to December 2020

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) on Wednesday awarded central contracts to 17 players for a term of next six months from July 2020 to December 2020.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the cricket activities for the blind in Pakistan have been suspended since February 2020, therefore PBCC decided to give the honorarium based on the physical fitn ess of players, said a press release issued here.

PBCC took online physical fitness tests of 40 Blind Cricket players, who had performed notably well in earlier domestic competitions.

The online tests were taken from 6th to July 15 , 2020 by strictly following the COVID-19 prevention SOP's.

The 17 players were selected based on their physical fitness and would receive monthly honorarium in three categories including Category A (Rs 15,000), Category B (Rs 12,000) and Category C (Rs 10,000).

The 17 players include Muhammad Rashid, Badar Munir (Category A); Muhammad Ijaz, Nisar Ali,Moeen Aslam, Faisal Mahmood (Category B); Riasat Khan, Shahzaib Hyder, NeematUllah, Muhammad Zafar, Zain Ashraf, Fakhar Abbas, Anees Javed, Matiullah, Gul Sheer, Sanaullah Khan and Shafiullah(Category C).