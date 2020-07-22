UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Blind Cricket Council Awards Central Contracts To 17 Players

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 05:18 PM

Pakistan Blind Cricket Council awards central contracts to 17 players

The Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) on Wednesday awarded central contracts to 17 players for a term of next six months from July 2020 to December 2020

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) on Wednesday awarded central contracts to 17 players for a term of next six months from July 2020 to December 2020.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the cricket activities for the blind in Pakistan have been suspended since February 2020, therefore PBCC decided to give the honorarium based on the physical fitn ess of players, said a press release issued here.

PBCC took online physical fitness tests of 40 Blind Cricket players, who had performed notably well in earlier domestic competitions.

The online tests were taken from 6th to July 15 , 2020 by strictly following the COVID-19 prevention SOP's.

The 17 players were selected based on their physical fitness and would receive monthly honorarium in three categories including Category A (Rs 15,000), Category B (Rs 12,000) and Category C (Rs 10,000).

The 17 players include Muhammad Rashid, Badar Munir (Category A); Muhammad Ijaz, Nisar Ali,Moeen Aslam, Faisal Mahmood (Category B); Riasat Khan, Shahzaib Hyder, NeematUllah, Muhammad Zafar, Zain Ashraf, Fakhar Abbas, Anees Javed, Matiullah, Gul Sheer, Sanaullah Khan and Shafiullah(Category C).

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Rashid February July December 2020 From

Recent Stories

International Forum for Women and Sports: Frenchwo ..

4 minutes ago

Bilawal says untrained people are running Punjab

9 minutes ago

Dubai Trade, Global Supply Chain Academy to launch ..

20 minutes ago

PBIF calls to control tumbling exchange rate.: Mia ..

26 minutes ago

PM extends condolences on loss of lives due to COV ..

47 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific improves flexibility options for all ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.